EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.86
GBP 350.17 343.63
EUR 294.26 288.79
JPY 1.8040 1.7703
SAR 74.96 73.52
AED 76.
54 75.61
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3154
LIBOR 3M 4.2998
LIBOR 6M 4.2591
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.22275.84273.18270.86268.24265.57263.16
EUR290.39289.15286.79284.77282.46 280.12278.00
GBP345.28 343.54340.18 337.24333.95330.58327.55
APP/as
