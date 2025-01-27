Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.86

GBP 350.17 343.63

EUR 294.26 288.79

JPY 1.8040 1.7703

SAR 74.96 73.52

AED 76.

54 75.61

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3154

LIBOR 3M 4.2998

LIBOR 6M 4.2591

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.22275.84273.18270.86268.24265.57263.16

EUR290.39289.15286.79284.77282.46 280.12278.00

GBP345.28 343.54340.18 337.24333.95330.58327.55

APP/as

