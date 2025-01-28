Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) (28-10-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.91
GBP 349.64 343.18
EUR 293.20 287.80
JPY 1.8035 1.7703
SAR 74.94 73.56
AED 76.54 75.
63
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3130
LIBOR 3M 4.2939
LIBOR 6M 4.2462
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.29275.91273.24270.92268.30265.63263.21
EUR289.41288.17285.81283.81281.51 279.16277.06
GBP344.85 343.12339.75 336.81333.52330.17327.13
APP/as
