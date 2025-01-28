Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) (28-10-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.91

GBP 349.64 343.18

EUR 293.20 287.80

JPY 1.8035 1.7703

SAR 74.94 73.56

AED 76.54 75.

63

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3130

LIBOR 3M 4.2939

LIBOR 6M 4.2462

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.29275.91273.24270.92268.30265.63263.21

EUR289.41288.17285.81283.81281.51 279.16277.06

GBP344.85 343.12339.75 336.81333.52330.17327.13

APP/as

