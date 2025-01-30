Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) (30-10-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.91

GBP 350.07 343.60

EUR 293.09 287.69

JPY 1.8194 1.7859

SAR 74.94 73.56

AED 76.53 75.

63

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3116

LIBOR 3M 4.2908

LIBOR 6M 4.2368

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.30275.92273.22270.87268.25265.57263.15

EUR289.33288.06285.68283.68281.35 278.99276.92

GBP345.30 343.56340.16 337.18333.88330.51327.46

APP/as

More Stories From Business