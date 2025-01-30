Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Published January 30, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) (30-10-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.91
GBP 350.07 343.60
EUR 293.09 287.69
JPY 1.8194 1.7859
SAR 74.94 73.56
AED 76.53 75.
63
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3116
LIBOR 3M 4.2908
LIBOR 6M 4.2368
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.30275.92273.22270.87268.25265.57263.15
EUR289.33288.06285.68283.68281.35 278.99276.92
GBP345.30 343.56340.16 337.18333.88330.51327.46
APP/as
