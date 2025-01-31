Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) (31-01-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08276.11
GBP 349.04 342.84
EUR 291.90 286.71
JPY 1.8208 1.7886
SAR 74.94 73.61
AED 76.54 75.
68
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3086
LIBOR 3M 4.2907
LIBOR 6M 4.2386
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.50276.12273.39271.08268.45265.76263.33
EUR288.33287.08284.68282.74280.44 278.13276.01
GBP344.54 342.81339.38 336.47333.19329.83326.79
