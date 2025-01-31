Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) (31-01-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08276.11

GBP 349.04 342.84

EUR 291.90 286.71

JPY 1.8208 1.7886

SAR 74.94 73.61

AED 76.54 75.

68

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3086

LIBOR 3M 4.2907

LIBOR 6M 4.2386

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.50276.12273.39271.08268.45265.76263.33

EUR288.33287.08284.68282.74280.44 278.13276.01

GBP344.54 342.81339.38 336.47333.19329.83326.79

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

20 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

1 hour ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

1 hour ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

1 hour ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

1 hour ago
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

1 hour ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

1 hour ago
 UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

1 hour ago
 Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of ..

Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business