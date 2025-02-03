Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.06

GBP 344.92 338.71

EUR 287.54 282.40

JPY 1.8054 1.7730

SAR 74.94 73.60

AED 76.53 75.

67

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3131

LIBOR 3M 4.3023

LIBOR 6M 4.2483

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.45 276.07 273.32 271.01 268.37 265.68 263.24

EUR 283.99 282.76 280.42 278.47 276.24 273.98 271.93

GBP 340.38 338.67 335.26 332.38 329.13 325.18 322.80

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

31 minutes ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

32 minutes ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

10 hours ago
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

11 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

11 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

12 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

12 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

13 hours ago
 OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business