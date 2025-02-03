Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.06
GBP 344.92 338.71
EUR 287.54 282.40
JPY 1.8054 1.7730
SAR 74.94 73.60
AED 76.53 75.
67
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3131
LIBOR 3M 4.3023
LIBOR 6M 4.2483
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.45 276.07 273.32 271.01 268.37 265.68 263.24
EUR 283.99 282.76 280.42 278.47 276.24 273.98 271.93
GBP 340.38 338.67 335.26 332.38 329.13 325.18 322.80
APP/MSQ
