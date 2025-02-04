Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08276.16
GBP 348.88 342.73
EUR 289.94 284.78
JPY 1.8108 1.7790
SAR 74.94 73.63
AED 76.53 75.
70
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3127
LIBOR 3M 4.3031
LIBOR 6M 4.2511
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.55276.17273.42271.10268.46 265.77263.34
EUR286.39285.15 282.77280.81276.56 276.26 274.22
GBP344.44342.71339.25336.35333.07329.71326.74
APP/mzr/
