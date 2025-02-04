Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08276.16

GBP 348.88 342.73

EUR 289.94 284.78

JPY 1.8108 1.7790

SAR 74.94 73.63

AED 76.53 75.

70

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3127

LIBOR 3M 4.3031

LIBOR 6M 4.2511

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.55276.17273.42271.10268.46 265.77263.34

EUR286.39285.15 282.77280.81276.56 276.26 274.22

GBP344.44342.71339.25336.35333.07329.71326.74

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business