Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) (07-02-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08276.26
GBP 349.25 343.22
EUR 291.71 286.69
JPY 1.8541 1.8221
SAR 74.97 73.64
AED 76.53 75.
73
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3101
LIBOR 3M 4.2974
LIBOR 6M 4.2468
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.65276.26273.48271.18268.53 265.83263.38
EUR288.31287.05 284.62282.70280.40 278.07 276.01
GBP344.93343.19339.69336.81333.56330.16327.13
APP/as/
