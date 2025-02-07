Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) (07-02-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08276.26

GBP 349.25 343.22

EUR 291.71 286.69

JPY 1.8541 1.8221

SAR 74.97 73.64

AED 76.53 75.

73

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3101

LIBOR 3M 4.2974

LIBOR 6M 4.2468

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.65276.26273.48271.18268.53 265.83263.38

EUR288.31287.05 284.62282.70280.40 278.07 276.01

GBP344.93343.19339.69336.81333.56330.16327.13

APP/as/

More Stories From Business