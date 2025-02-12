Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.26
GBP 349.89 343.85
EUR 291.25 286.25
JPY 1.8292 1.7977
SAR 74.97 73.64
AED 76.53 75.
73
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3174
LIBOR 3M 4.3150
LIBOR 6M 4.2831
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.66 276.28 273.49 271.15 268.51 265.80 263.37
EUR 287.88 286.64 284.21 282.25 280.01 277.66 275.62
GBP 345.58 343.85 340.35 337.42 334.14 330.83 327.81
APP/MSQ
