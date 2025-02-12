Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.26

GBP 349.89 343.85

EUR 291.25 286.25

JPY 1.8292 1.7977

SAR 74.97 73.64

AED 76.53 75.

73

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3174

LIBOR 3M 4.3150

LIBOR 6M 4.2831

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.66 276.28 273.49 271.15 268.51 265.80 263.37

EUR 287.88 286.64 284.21 282.25 280.01 277.66 275.62

GBP 345.58 343.85 340.35 337.42 334.14 330.83 327.81

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business