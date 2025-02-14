Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.36

GBP 353.07347.11

EUR 294.08 289.12

JPY 1.8388 1.8078

SAR 74.95 73.68

AED 76.53 75.

75

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3119

LIBOR 3M 4.3230

LIBOR 6M 4.3150

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.76276.38273.58271.26268.61 265.90263.45

EUR290.77289.52 287.12285.12282.82 280.47 278.41

GBP348.74347.10343.55340.63337.36333.96330.92

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

8 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

55 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

55 minutes ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

4 hours ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

11 hours ago
 UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating ..

UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange

11 hours ago
 European Commission sues seven member states for ..

European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..

11 hours ago
 9th Xposure International Photography Festival to ..

9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business