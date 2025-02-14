Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.36
GBP 353.07347.11
EUR 294.08 289.12
JPY 1.8388 1.8078
SAR 74.95 73.68
AED 76.53 75.
75
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3119
LIBOR 3M 4.3230
LIBOR 6M 4.3150
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.76276.38273.58271.26268.61 265.90263.45
EUR290.77289.52 287.12285.12282.82 280.47 278.41
GBP348.74347.10343.55340.63337.36333.96330.92
APP/mzr/
