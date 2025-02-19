Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.46

GBP 354.57348.70

EUR 293.79 288.87

JPY 1.8511 1.8206

SAR 74.95 73.71

AED 76.53 75.

78

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3118

LIBOR 3M 4.3219

LIBOR 6M 4.2958

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.85276.48273.68271.33268.68 265.97263.53

EUR290.52289.28 286.83284.83282.58 280.20 278.14

GBP350.44348.70345.14342.16338.83335.45332.41

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business