Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.46
GBP 354.57348.70
EUR 293.79 288.87
JPY 1.8511 1.8206
SAR 74.95 73.71
AED 76.53 75.
78
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3118
LIBOR 3M 4.3219
LIBOR 6M 4.2958
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.85276.48273.68271.33268.68 265.97263.53
EUR290.52289.28 286.83284.83282.58 280.20 278.14
GBP350.44348.70345.14342.16338.83335.45332.41
