EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65 276.56
GBP 355.89 348.19
EUR 294.78 288.42
JPY 1.8784 1.8378
SAR 75.37 73.74
AED 76.96 75.
81
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3202
LIBOR 3M 4.3300
LIBOR 6M 4.3067
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.95 276.57 273.78 271.42 268.77 266.06 263.62
EUR 290.06 288.83 286.38 284.44 282.11 279.75 277.69
GBP 349.92 348.18 344.61 341.64 338.34 334.94 331.88
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 20253 hours ago
-
Sindh govt spokesperson urges FPCCI to join public private partnership projects15 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews amendments to KP Charity Act 201917 hours ago
-
SACM, PPGL discuss LPG supply to industrial zones18 hours ago
-
UAF Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival celebrates creativity, intellectual discourse18 hours ago
-
3rd Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 opens19 hours ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes19 hours ago
-
Women’s industrial exhibition showcases entrepreneurial talent19 hours ago
-
Pak-China Chah Festival rescheduled for April19 hours ago