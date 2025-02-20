Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.65 276.56

GBP 355.89 348.19

EUR 294.78 288.42

JPY 1.8784 1.8378

SAR 75.37 73.74

AED 76.96 75.

81

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3202

LIBOR 3M 4.3300

LIBOR 6M 4.3067

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.95 276.57 273.78 271.42 268.77 266.06 263.62

EUR 290.06 288.83 286.38 284.44 282.11 279.75 277.69

GBP 349.92 348.18 344.61 341.64 338.34 334.94 331.88

More Stories From Business