EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65 276.56
GBP 358.08 350.33
EUR 296.90 290.48
JPY 1.8824 1.8418
SAR 75.37 73.74
AED 76.97 75.
80
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3223
LIBOR 3M 4.3286
LIBOR 6M 4.3050
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.95 276.58 273.76 271.41 268.75 266.04 263.60
EUR 292.13 290.90 288.40 286.43 284.10 281.72 279.63
GBP 352.09 350.33 346.73 343.75 340.40 336.97 333.89
APP/MSQ
