Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.65 276.56

GBP 358.08 350.33

EUR 296.90 290.48

JPY 1.8824 1.8418

SAR 75.37 73.74

AED 76.97 75.

80

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3223

LIBOR 3M 4.3286

LIBOR 6M 4.3050

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.95 276.58 273.76 271.41 268.75 266.04 263.60

EUR 292.13 290.90 288.40 286.43 284.10 281.72 279.63

GBP 352.09 350.33 346.73 343.75 340.40 336.97 333.89

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

11 minutes ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

11 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business