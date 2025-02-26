Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85 276.75
GBP 357.69349.96
EUR 297.03 290.61
JPY 1.8914 1.8506
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.02 75.
86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3235
LIBOR 3M 4.3185
LIBOR 6M 4.2704
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.16276.79273.96271.61268.94 266.22263.77
EUR292.27291.09 288.57286.58284.27 281.89 279.76
GBP351.71349.96346.34343.36339.98336.52 333.42
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
