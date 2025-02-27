Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.80 276.71

GBP 357.95350.20

EUR 295.96 289.58

JPY 1.8948 1.8539

SAR 75.41 73.78

AED 77.01 75.

84

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3238

LIBOR 3M 4.3132

LIBOR 6M 4.2516

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.11276.74273.91271.56268.90 266.18263.72

EUR291.25290.07 287.61285.60283.28 280.93 278.82

GBP351.95350.21346.59343.62340.23336.77 333.70

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business