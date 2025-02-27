Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Published February 27, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.80 276.71
GBP 357.95350.20
EUR 295.96 289.58
JPY 1.8948 1.8539
SAR 75.41 73.78
AED 77.01 75.
84
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3238
LIBOR 3M 4.3132
LIBOR 6M 4.2516
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.11276.74273.91271.56268.90 266.18263.72
EUR291.25290.07 287.61285.60283.28 280.93 278.82
GBP351.95350.21346.59343.62340.23336.77 333.70
