Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.90 276.80
GBP 356.05348.34
EUR 293.86 287.53
JPY 1.8910 1.8501
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.03 75.
88
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3227
LIBOR 3M 4.3185
LIBOR 6M 4.2618
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.21276.85274.01271.65268.99 266.27263.83
EUR289.19288.03 285.56283.57281.33 278.93 276.86
GBP350.09348.37344.75341.77338.45335.01 331.92
APP/mzr/
