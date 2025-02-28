Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.90 276.80

GBP 356.05348.34

EUR 293.86 287.53

JPY 1.8910 1.8501

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.03 75.

88

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3227

LIBOR 3M 4.3185

LIBOR 6M 4.2618

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.21276.85274.01271.65268.99 266.27263.83

EUR289.19288.03 285.56283.57281.33 278.93 276.86

GBP350.09348.37344.75341.77338.45335.01 331.92

More Stories From Business