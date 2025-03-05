Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 276.41

GBP 361.35353.53

EUR 300.05 293.58

JPY 1.8852 1.8444

SAR 75.33 73.70

AED 76.93 75.

77

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3141

LIBOR 3M 4.3002

LIBOR 6M 4.2166

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.81276.37273.69271.15268.32 265.94263.33

EUR295.28294.00 291.63289.43286.86 284.79 282.48

GBP355.32353.45350.00346.74343.10340.02 336.66

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

8 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

8 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

9 hours ago
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

10 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

10 hours ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

11 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

11 hours ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

11 hours ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business