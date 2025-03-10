Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.15 277.05
GBP 365.73 357.82
EUR 306.86 300.24
JPY 1.9171 1.8758
SAR 75.48 73.85
AED 77.11 75.
95
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3222
LIBOR 3M 4.2924
LIBOR 6M 4.1837
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 278.49 277.16 274.28 271.92 269.27 266.56 264.11
EUR 302.02 300.88 298.20 296.13 293.74 291.23 289.02
GBP 359.67 357.93 354.18 351.13 347.66 344.11 340.93
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates56 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 20253 hours ago
-
PIDE study calls for smart meters to improve power sector efficiency20 hours ago
-
Former SAARC chamber president praises PM's economic reforms21 hours ago
-
Growers advised to irrigate wheat crops before fungus attack21 hours ago
-
Economy steered to growth path after averting bankruptcy: Khurram Schehzad23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 20251 day ago
-
SMEDA chief vows to enhance women empowerment2 days ago
-
APTMA welcomes reduction in inflation2 days ago