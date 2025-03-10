Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.15 277.05

GBP 365.73 357.82

EUR 306.86 300.24

JPY 1.9171 1.8758

SAR 75.48 73.85

AED 77.11 75.

95

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3222

LIBOR 3M 4.2924

LIBOR 6M 4.1837

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 278.49 277.16 274.28 271.92 269.27 266.56 264.11

EUR 302.02 300.88 298.20 296.13 293.74 291.23 289.02

GBP 359.67 357.93 354.18 351.13 347.66 344.11 340.93

APP/MSQ

