EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.15 277.05
GBP 366.92 358.98
EUR 308.25 301.60
JPY 1.9113 1.8701
SAR 75.52 73.85
AED 77.10 75.
95
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3205
LIBOR 3M 4.2888
LIBOR 6M 4.1609
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 278.45 277.07 274.19 271.79 269.10 266.37 263.93
EUR 303.35 302.11 299.49 297.33 294.88 292.39 290.16
GBP 360.79 358.98 355.22 352.10 348.59 345.01 341.82
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates26 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 20252 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review import of raw sugar13 hours ago
-
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously14 hours ago
-
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market15 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss trade, investment, agree on Sector-Specific cooperation16 hours ago
-
5 Pakistani firms to participate in Motorbike Fair in Istanbul17 hours ago
-
ICCI leadership condemns Jaffar express attack, applauds security forces’ swift response18 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs306,500 per tola19 hours ago