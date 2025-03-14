EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) (14-03-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.25 277.15
GBP 366.68358.76
EUR 307.12 300.50
JPY 1.9099 1.8686
SAR 75.54 73.87
AED 77.13 75.
97
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3192
LIBOR 3M 4.2993
LIBOR 6M 4.2024
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.55277.17274.29271.88269.19 266.45263.98
EUR302.24301.07 298.39296.26293.80 291.30 289.08
GBP360.56358.75355.01351.88348.35344.76 341.55
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 202521 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 20251 hour ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne10 hours ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne10 hours ago
-
Khurram urges role of private sector investors for country’s uplift10 hours ago
-
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan13 hours ago
-
SECP facilitates sale of life insurance Savings Products via technology-based distribution Channels16 hours ago
-
TDAP has launched programme to enhance export: DG16 hours ago
-
Pakistan & Oman to enhance Cooperation in transport, IT17 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking global tensions11 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar11 hours ago