EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) (14-03-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.25 277.15

GBP 366.68358.76

EUR 307.12 300.50

JPY 1.9099 1.8686

SAR 75.54 73.87

AED 77.13 75.

97

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3192

LIBOR 3M 4.2993

LIBOR 6M 4.2024

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.55277.17274.29271.88269.19 266.45263.98

EUR302.24301.07 298.39296.26293.80 291.30 289.08

GBP360.56358.75355.01351.88348.35344.76 341.55

