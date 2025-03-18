Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.36 277.25
GBP 367.64359.70
EUR 309.09 302.43
JPY 1.8929 1.8521
SAR 75.58 73.94
AED 77.16 76.
00
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3168
LIBOR 3M 4.2953
LIBOR 6M 4.1998
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.65277.27274.38271.98269.28 266.53264.05
EUR304.18302.97 300.28298.17295.72 293.18 290.99
GBP361.50359.68355.92352.79349.30345.66 342.48
