Published March 20, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) (20-03-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.41 277.30

GBP 368.67360.71

EUR 309.21 302.54

JPY 1.9095 1.8683

SAR 75.59 73.95

AED 77.17 76.

01

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3221

LIBOR 3M 4.3054

LIBOR 6M 4.2331

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.70277.32274.44272.02269.33 266.58264.11

EUR304.30303.06 300.45298.28295.82 293.32 291.08

GBP362.52360.70356.94353.80350.27346.67 343.45

APP/as

