Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) (20-03-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 277.30
GBP 368.67360.71
EUR 309.21 302.54
JPY 1.9095 1.8683
SAR 75.59 73.95
AED 77.17 76.
01
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3221
LIBOR 3M 4.3054
LIBOR 6M 4.2331
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.70277.32274.44272.02269.33 266.58264.11
EUR304.30303.06 300.45298.28295.82 293.32 291.08
GBP362.52360.70356.94353.80350.27346.67 343.45
APP/as
