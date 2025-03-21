EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 277.30
GBP 367.01 359.06
EUR 307.12 300.46
JPY 1.9000 1.8589
SAR 75.59 73.95
AED 77.17 76.
01
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3192
LIBOR 3M 4.3028
LIBOR 6M 4.2352
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.70277.32274.44272.03269.32 266.55264.06
EUR302.20300.98 298.38296.24293.78 291.26 289.03
GBP360.86359.05355.31352.18348.64345.01 341.75
APP/as
