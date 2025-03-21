Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.41 277.30

GBP 367.01 359.06

EUR 307.12 300.46

JPY 1.9000 1.8589

SAR 75.59 73.95

AED 77.17 76.

01

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3192

LIBOR 3M 4.3028

LIBOR 6M 4.2352

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.70277.32274.44272.03269.32 266.55264.06

EUR302.20300.98 298.38296.24293.78 291.26 289.03

GBP360.86359.05355.31352.18348.64345.01 341.75

