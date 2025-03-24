Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 277.35
GBP 366.06358.14
EUR 306.71 300.10
JPY 1.8924 1.8516
SAR 75.57 73.93
AED 77.19 76.
03
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3201
LIBOR 3M 4.2978
LIBOR 6M 4.2047
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.75277.37274.50272.08269.38 266.61264.12
EUR301.84300.65 298.02295.90293.48 290.93 288.70
GBP359.93358.13354.40351.27347.73344.12 340.86
APP/mzr/
