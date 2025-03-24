Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 277.35

GBP 366.06358.14

EUR 306.71 300.10

JPY 1.8924 1.8516

SAR 75.57 73.93

AED 77.19 76.

03

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3201

LIBOR 3M 4.2978

LIBOR 6M 4.2047

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.75277.37274.50272.08269.38 266.61264.12

EUR301.84300.65 298.02295.90293.48 290.93 288.70

GBP359.93358.13354.40351.27347.73344.12 340.86

More Stories From Business