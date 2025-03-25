Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 277.45
GBP 366.23358.30
EUR 306.26 299.66
JPY 1.8815 1.8409
SAR 75.59 73.96
AED 77.20 76.
05
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3217
LIBOR 3M 4.2958
LIBOR 6M 4.1945
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.85277.47274.59272.19269.48 266.72264.23
EUR301.39300.20 297.57295.49293.07 290.56 288.38
GBP360.09358.29354.56351.44347.91344.31 341.05
APP/mzr/
