EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) (26-03-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.61 277.50
GBP 366.98359.05
EUR 306.04 299.41
JPY 1.8856 1.8448
SAR 75.60 73.97
AED 77.22 76.
06
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3216
LIBOR 3M 4.3028
LIBOR 6M 4.2157
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.90277.52274.65272.24269.53 266.76264.26
EUR301.15299.93 297.33295.28292.80 290.30 288.10
GBP360.84359.03355.30352.15348.60344.98 341.70
APP/as/
