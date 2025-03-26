Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) (26-03-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.61 277.50

GBP 366.98359.05

EUR 306.04 299.41

JPY 1.8856 1.8448

SAR 75.60 73.97

AED 77.22 76.

06

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3216

LIBOR 3M 4.3028

LIBOR 6M 4.2157

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.90277.52274.65272.24269.53 266.76264.26

EUR301.15299.93 297.33295.28292.80 290.30 288.10

GBP360.84359.03355.30352.15348.60344.98 341.70

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025

43 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Ar ..

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition

7 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North ..

FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs betwe ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat

8 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral rel ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call

8 hours ago
 Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals o ..

Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day

10 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

10 hours ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

10 hours ago
 17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes ..

17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

10 hours ago
 ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut

ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business