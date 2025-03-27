EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) (27-03-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 277.35
GBP 366.24358.33
EUR 305.65 299.04
JPY 1.8879 1.8471
SAR 75.57 73.93
AED 77.19 76.
02
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3272
LIBOR 3M 4.3027
LIBOR 6M 4.2236
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.75277.38274.49272.09269.38 266.62264.12
EUR300.78299.55 296.94294.87292.46 289.93 287.75
GBP360.12358.33354.61351.50347.98344.38 341.13
APP/as/
