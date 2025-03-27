Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) (27-03-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 277.35

GBP 366.24358.33

EUR 305.65 299.04

JPY 1.8879 1.8471

SAR 75.57 73.93

AED 77.19 76.

02

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3272

LIBOR 3M 4.3027

LIBOR 6M 4.2236

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.75277.38274.49272.09269.38 266.62264.12

EUR300.78299.55 296.94294.87292.46 289.93 287.75

GBP360.12358.33354.61351.50347.98344.38 341.13

APP/as/

More Stories From Business