EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.36 277.25
GBP 370.31 362.30
EUR 309.22 302.55
JPY 1.9233 1.8818
SAR 75.54 73.91
AED 77.15 75.
99
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3193
LIBOR 3M 4.2773
LIBOR 6M 4.1645
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.65277.25274.34271.91269.17 266.37263.85
EUR304.31303.06 300.43298.26295.79 293.25 290.94
GBP364.11362.28358.46355.26351.71348.03 344.68
APP/as/
