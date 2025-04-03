Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.36 277.25

GBP 370.31 362.30

EUR 309.22 302.55

JPY 1.9233 1.8818

SAR 75.54 73.91

AED 77.15 75.

99

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3193

LIBOR 3M 4.2773

LIBOR 6M 4.1645

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.65277.25274.34271.91269.17 266.37263.85

EUR304.31303.06 300.43298.26295.79 293.25 290.94

GBP364.11362.28358.46355.26351.71348.03 344.68

APP/as/

