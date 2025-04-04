EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) (0404-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.86 277.74
GBP 371.83363.79
EUR 314.77 307.95
JPY 1.9481 1.9059
SAR 75.68 74.04
AED 77.29 76.
13
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3211
LIBOR 3M 4.2847
LIBOR 6M 4.1779
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.14277.75274.84272.40269.66 266.87264.35
EUR309.73308.46 305.77303.57301.03 298.40 296.04
GBP365.63363.77359.97356.80353.22349.44 346.20
