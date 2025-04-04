Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) (0404-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.86 277.74

GBP 371.83363.79

EUR 314.77 307.95

JPY 1.9481 1.9059

SAR 75.68 74.04

AED 77.29 76.

13

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3211

LIBOR 3M 4.2847

LIBOR 6M 4.1779

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.14277.75274.84272.40269.66 266.87264.35

EUR309.73308.46 305.77303.57301.03 298.40 296.04

GBP365.63363.77359.97356.80353.22349.44 346.20

APP/as/

More Stories From Business