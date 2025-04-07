EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) (07-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.66 277.55
GBP 365.73357.81
EUR 311.10 304.39
JPY 1.9411 1.8991
SAR 75.60 73.96
AED 77.23 76.
07
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3198
LIBOR 3M 4.2590
LIBOR 6M 4.1255
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.94277.55274.64272.20269.47 266.68264.16
EUR306.14304.90 302.22300.06297.57 294.92 292.57
GBP359.59357.76353.99350.79347.18343.55 340.23
