EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) (07-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.66 277.55

GBP 365.73357.81

EUR 311.10 304.39

JPY 1.9411 1.8991

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.23 76.

07

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3198

LIBOR 3M 4.2590

LIBOR 6M 4.1255

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.94277.55274.64272.20269.47 266.68264.16

EUR306.14304.90 302.22300.06297.57 294.92 292.57

GBP359.59357.76353.99350.79347.18343.55 340.23

