EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) (08-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.76 277.65
GBP 362.70354.86
EUR 311.18 304.44
JPY 1.9244 1.8829
SAR 75.58 73.94
AED 77.26 76.
10
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3008
LIBOR 3M 4.2076
LIBOR 6M 4.0128
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.04277.65274.75272.31269.58 266.81264.30
EUR306.20304.99 302.31300.15297.68 295.09 292.79
GBP356.64354.85351.14348.01344.49340.96 337.65
APP/as/
