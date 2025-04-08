Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:50 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) (08-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 277.65

GBP 362.70354.86

EUR 311.18 304.44

JPY 1.9244 1.8829

SAR 75.58 73.94

AED 77.26 76.

10

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3008

LIBOR 3M 4.2076

LIBOR 6M 4.0128

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.04277.65274.75272.31269.58 266.81264.30

EUR306.20304.99 302.31300.15297.68 295.09 292.79

GBP356.64354.85351.14348.01344.49340.96 337.65

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

41 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire ..

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..

9 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's Natio ..

Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration

9 hours ago
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saud ..

UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago
 AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitm ..

AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..

10 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships wi ..

Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengt ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

10 hours ago
 UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business