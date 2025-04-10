Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.96 277.84
GBP 364.87356.96
EUR 311.87 305.15
JPY 1.9339 1.8922
SAR 75.64 74.00
AED 77.31 76.
16
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3209
LIBOR 3M 4.2297
LIBOR 6M 4.0529
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.24277.85274.95272.50269.77 266.98264.48
EUR306.92305.67 303.05300.85298.37 295.82 293.52
GBP358.75356.97353.29350.16346.70342.91 339.64
