EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) (14-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.66 277.55

GBP 371.61363.56

EUR 322.35 315.40

JPY 1.9822 1.9394

SAR 75.59 73.91

AED 77.23 76.

08

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3219

LIBOR 3M 4.2561

LIBOR 6M 4.0980

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.95277.56274.66272.22269.50 266.72264.22

EUR317.24315.96 313.24311.01308.50 305.84 303.50

GBP365.38363.55359.78356.58353.00349.36 346.06

APP/as

More Stories From Business