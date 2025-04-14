EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) (14-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.66 277.55
GBP 371.61363.56
EUR 322.35 315.40
JPY 1.9822 1.9394
SAR 75.59 73.91
AED 77.23 76.
08
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3219
LIBOR 3M 4.2561
LIBOR 6M 4.0980
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.95277.56274.66272.22269.50 266.72264.22
EUR317.24315.96 313.24311.01308.50 305.84 303.50
GBP365.38363.55359.78356.58353.00349.36 346.06
APP/as
