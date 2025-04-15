Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) (15-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.81 277.70

GBP 374.59366.47

EUR 322.17 315.22

JPY 1.9831 1.9404

SAR 75.63 73.99

AED 77.27 76.

12

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3209

LIBOR 3M 4.2605

LIBOR 6M 4.1133

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.10277.71274.81272.37269.64 266.86264.35

EUR317.09315.82 313.07310.85308.32 305.67 303.32

GBP368.31366.48362.67359.45355.86352.14 348.86

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

1 hour ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

11 hours ago
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

11 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

12 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

13 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business