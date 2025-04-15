EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) (15-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.81 277.70
GBP 374.59366.47
EUR 322.17 315.22
JPY 1.9831 1.9404
SAR 75.63 73.99
AED 77.27 76.
12
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3209
LIBOR 3M 4.2605
LIBOR 6M 4.1133
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.10277.71274.81272.37269.64 266.86264.35
EUR317.09315.82 313.07310.85308.32 305.67 303.32
GBP368.31366.48362.67359.45355.86352.14 348.86
APP/as
