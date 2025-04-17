EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) (17-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 273.66 277.55
GBP 375.05366.93
EUR 322.44 315.45
JPY 1.9900 1.9470
SAR 75.60 73.96
AED 77.23 76.
08
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3199
LIBOR 3M 4.2695
LIBOR 6M 4.1273
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.95277.56274.67272.23269.51 266.74264.23
EUR317.31316.03 313.33311.11308.60 305.94 303.60
GBP368.75366.94363.16359.96356.32352.72 349.40
APP/as/
