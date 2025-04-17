Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) (17-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 273.66 277.55

GBP 375.05366.93

EUR 322.44 315.45

JPY 1.9900 1.9470

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.23 76.

08

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3199

LIBOR 3M 4.2695

LIBOR 6M 4.1273

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.95277.56274.67272.23269.51 266.74264.23

EUR317.31316.03 313.33311.11308.60 305.94 303.60

GBP368.75366.94363.16359.96356.32352.72 349.40

APP/as/

