EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) (18-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.81 277.70
GBP 376.49368.36
EUR 322.78 315.79
JPY 1.9933 1.9503
SAR 75.64 74.00
AED 77.27 76.
12
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3186
LIBOR 3M 4.2724
LIBOR 6M 4.1252
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.10277.71274.81272.37269.64 266.85264.34
EUR317.65316.38 313.67311.46 308.96 306.31 303.98
GBP370.21368.38364.59361.38357.69354.11 350.79
