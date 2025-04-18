Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) (18-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.81 277.70

GBP 376.49368.36

EUR 322.78 315.79

JPY 1.9933 1.9503

SAR 75.64 74.00

AED 77.27 76.

12

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3186

LIBOR 3M 4.2724

LIBOR 6M 4.1252

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.10277.71274.81272.37269.64 266.85264.34

EUR317.65316.38 313.67311.46 308.96 306.31 303.98

GBP370.21368.38364.59361.38357.69354.11 350.79

APP/as/

