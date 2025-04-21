Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.91 277.79
GBP 379.94371.72
EUR 326.97 319.92
JPY 2.0170 1.9735
SAR 75.67 74.03
AED 77.32 76.
17
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3186
LIBOR 3M 4.2724
LIBOR 6M 4.1252
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.20277.82274.91272.47269.74 266.95264.43
EUR321.79320.50 317.74315.48 312.93 310.22 307.84
GBP373.57371.74367.87364.61360.94357.20 353.81
APP/MSQ
