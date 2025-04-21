Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.91 277.79

GBP 379.94371.72

EUR 326.97 319.92

JPY 2.0170 1.9735

SAR 75.67 74.03

AED 77.32 76.

17

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3186

LIBOR 3M 4.2724

LIBOR 6M 4.1252

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.20277.82274.91272.47269.74 266.95264.43

EUR321.79320.50 317.74315.48 312.93 310.22 307.84

GBP373.57371.74367.87364.61360.94357.20 353.81

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business