EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) (24-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.16 278.04
GBP 377.21369.06
EUR 322.34 315.39
JPY 1.9902 1.9472
SAR 75.76 74.12
AED 77.37 76.
21
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3266
LIBOR 3M 4.2818
LIBOR 6M 4.1182
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.45278.07275.16272.71269.98 267.19264.68
EUR317.26315.99 313.32311.08 308.56 305.97 303.63
GBP370.92369.11 365.29362.08358.51354.86 351.44
APP/as/
