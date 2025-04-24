Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) (24-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.16 278.04

GBP 377.21369.06

EUR 322.34 315.39

JPY 1.9902 1.9472

SAR 75.76 74.12

AED 77.37 76.

21

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3266

LIBOR 3M 4.2818

LIBOR 6M 4.1182

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.45278.07275.16272.71269.98 267.19264.68

EUR317.26315.99 313.32311.08 308.56 305.97 303.63

GBP370.92369.11 365.29362.08358.51354.86 351.44

APP/as/

More Stories From Business