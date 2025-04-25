Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) (25-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.26 278.14

GBP 378.06 369.89

EUR 322.31 315.36

JPY 1.9835 1.9408

SAR 75.78 74.15

AED 77.40 76.

24

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3201

LIBOR 3M 4.2826

LIBOR 6M 4.1425

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 279.55 278.16 275.26 272.81 270.08 267.29 264.77

EUR 317.22 315.95 313.28 311.06 308.55 305.95 303.64

GBP 371.76 369.95 366.13 362.87 359.27 355.59 352.26

APP/as/

