EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) (25-04-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.26 278.14
GBP 378.06 369.89
EUR 322.31 315.36
JPY 1.9835 1.9408
SAR 75.78 74.15
AED 77.40 76.
24
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3201
LIBOR 3M 4.2826
LIBOR 6M 4.1425
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 279.55 278.16 275.26 272.81 270.08 267.29 264.77
EUR 317.22 315.95 313.28 311.06 308.55 305.95 303.64
GBP 371.76 369.95 366.13 362.87 359.27 355.59 352.26
