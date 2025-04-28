EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.16 278.04
GBP 377.87369.70
EUR 322.80 315.81
JPY 1.9790 1.9361
SAR 75.77 74.10
AED 77.37 76.21
21
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3218
LIBOR 3M 4.2804
LIBOR 6M 4.1335
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.45278.07275.16272.71269.98 267.19264.68
EUR317.68316.14 313.71311.53 308.97 306.38 304.08
GBP371.57369.75 365.92362.69359.08355.40 352.07
