EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) (29-04-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.26 278.14

GBP 381.35373.11

EUR 323.88 316.90

JPY 1.9962 1.9532

SAR 75.78 74.14

AED 77.40 76.

24

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3216

LIBOR 3M 4.2797

LIBOR 6M 4.1310

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.55278.16275.26272.80270.67 267.28264.76

EUR318.76317.51 314.79312.63 310.05 307.41 305.10

GBP375.00373.16 369.30366.04362.39358.66 355.29

APP/as/

