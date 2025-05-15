EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) (15-05-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51 280.42
GBP 376.61372.17
EUR 317.46 313.74
JPY 1.9413 1.9185
SAR 75.59 74.70
AED 77.19 76.
80
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3287
LIBOR 3M 4.3252
LIBOR 6M 4.2614
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.30279.00276.21273.87271.25 268.57266.14
EUR314.12313.02 310.52308.47 306.15 303.74 301.57
GBP372.33370.63 366.96363.89360.47356.95 353.76
APP/as
