EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 280.37
GBP 377.35 372.90
EUR 317.47 313.73
JPY 1.9502 1.9273
SAR 75.56 74.67
AED 77.17 76.
77
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3267
LIBOR 3M 4.3244
LIBOR 6M 4.2687
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.20278.90276.13273.79271.19 268.51266.10
EUR314.12313.00 310.53308.50 306.24 303.78 301.64
GBP373.05371.36 367.70364.62361.20357.67 354.47
