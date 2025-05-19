Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) (16-05-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.42

GBP 376.93372.50

EUR 317.03 313.29

JPY 1.9524 1.9295

SAR 75.58 74.69

AED 77.19 76.

79

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3244

LIBOR 3M 4.3220

LIBOR 6M 4.2603

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.25278.95276.18273.84271.23 268.56266.13

EUR313.68312.60 310.07308.08 305.79 303.36 301.22

GBP372.66370.96 367.31364.25360.84357.34 354.16

More Stories From Business