EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

May 20, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) (20-05-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56 280.52

GBP 379.02374.55

EUR 318.80 315.07

JPY 1.9569 1.9339

SAR 75.60 74.72

AED 77.21 76.

81

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3227

LIBOR 3M 4.3215

LIBOR 6M 4.2636

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.35279.05276.28273.95271.34 268.66266.24

EUR315.46314.36 311.84309.84 307.53 305.11 303.00

GBP374.71373.00 369.34366.27362.85359.32 356.11

APP/as/

