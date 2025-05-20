EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) (20-05-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 280.52
GBP 379.02374.55
EUR 318.80 315.07
JPY 1.9569 1.9339
SAR 75.60 74.72
AED 77.21 76.
81
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3227
LIBOR 3M 4.3215
LIBOR 6M 4.2636
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.35279.05276.28273.95271.34 268.66266.24
EUR315.46314.36 311.84309.84 307.53 305.11 303.00
GBP374.71373.00 369.34366.27362.85359.32 356.11
