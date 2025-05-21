EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.71 280.67
GBP 381.06376.57
EUR 321.45 317.67
JPY 1.9731 1.9499
SAR 75.65 74.76
AED 77.24 76.
86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3274
LIBOR 3M 4.3263
LIBOR 6M 4.2698
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.50279.20276.43274.10271.49 268.81266.38
EUR318.06316.93 314.42312.45 310.08 307.64 305.50
GBP376.73375.01 371.33368.23364.77361.22 357.98

