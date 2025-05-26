EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) (26-05-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.76 280.72
GBP 385.29380.73
EUR 323.77 319.95
JPY 1.9912 1.9679
SAR 75.66 74.77
AED 77.26 76.
86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3285
LIBOR 3M 4.3299
LIBOR 6M 4.2714
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.55279.25276.48274.15271.54 268.87266.45
EUR320.27319.27 316.69314.68 312.38 309.93 307.79
GBP380.90379.17 375.44372.32 368.83365.25 361.99
APP/as/
