EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) (26-05-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 280.72

GBP 385.29380.73

EUR 323.77 319.95

JPY 1.9912 1.9679

SAR 75.66 74.77

AED 77.26 76.

86

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3285

LIBOR 3M 4.3299

LIBOR 6M 4.2714

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.55279.25276.48274.15271.54 268.87266.45

EUR320.27319.27 316.69314.68 312.38 309.93 307.79

GBP380.90379.17 375.44372.32 368.83365.25 361.99

APP/as/

