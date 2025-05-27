EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) (27-05-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.86 280.82
GBP 385.26380.72
EUR 323.51 319.70
JPY 1.9937 1.9702
SAR 75.68 74.79
AED 77.29 76.
89
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3285
LIBOR 3M 4.3299
LIBOR 6M 4.2714
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.65279.35276.58274.25271.64 268.97266.55
EUR320.10319.01 316.46314.46 312.13 309.71 307.53
GBP380.87379.16 375.43372.30 368.81365.21 361.93
APP/as/
Recent Stories
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates16 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 20252 hours ago
-
Go Cashless in Cattle Markets; SBP campaign receiving positive public response12 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform13 hours ago
-
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..13 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down in Pakistan after fluctuations in int’l market15 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal arrives in Japan to promote bilateral ties13 hours ago
-
Gwadar chamber delegation visits SCCI13 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.2,600 to Rs.351,500 per tola17 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar16 hours ago