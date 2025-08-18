Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 285.27 279.13

GBP 386.76378.41

EUR 333.93 326.72

JPY 1.9347 1.8930

SAR 76.03 74.39

AED 77.67 76.

51

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3533

LIBOR 3M 4.1946

LIBOR 6M 4.0350

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.64279.27276.76274.48271.87 269.50267.15

EUR328.80327.59 325.21323.14 320.64 318.40 316.14

GBP380.51378.72375.37372.33 368.79365.57362.37

More Stories From Business