Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 285.27 279.13
GBP 386.76378.41
EUR 333.93 326.72
JPY 1.9347 1.8930
SAR 76.03 74.39
AED 77.67 76.
51
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3533
LIBOR 3M 4.1946
LIBOR 6M 4.0350
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.64279.27276.76274.48271.87 269.50267.15
EUR328.80327.59 325.21323.14 320.64 318.40 316.14
GBP380.51378.72375.37372.33 368.79365.57362.37
