EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) (20-08-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.22 279.08
GBP 384.32376.02
EUR 331.83 324.66
JPY 1.9335 1.8918
SAR 76.01 74.37
AED 77.66 75.
98
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.34074
LIBOR 3M 4.21496
LIBOR 6M 4.06544
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.61279.34276.68274.42271.89 269.31266.97
EUR326.74325.62 323.12321.11 318.66 316.22 314.02
GBP378.14376.48372.95369.94 366.55363.04359.86
