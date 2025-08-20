Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) (20-08-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.22 279.08

GBP 384.32376.02

EUR 331.83 324.66

JPY 1.9335 1.8918

SAR 76.01 74.37

AED 77.66 75.

98

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.34074

LIBOR 3M 4.21496

LIBOR 6M 4.06544

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.61279.34276.68274.42271.89 269.31266.97

EUR326.74325.62 323.12321.11 318.66 316.22 314.02

GBP378.14376.48372.95369.94 366.55363.04359.86

