EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) (22-08-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.12 278.98

GBP 382.12373.86

EUR 330.45 323.31

JPY 1.9176 1.8762

SAR 75.98 74.34

AED 77.64 76.

47

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3226

LIBOR 3M 4.1958

LIBOR 6M 4.0418

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.50279.13276.62274.35271.73 269.36267.01

EUR325.37324.14 321.85319.77 317.32 315.10 312.87

GBP375.95374.17370.87367.86 364.35361.17358.00

APP/as/

