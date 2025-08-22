EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) (22-08-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.12 278.98
GBP 382.12373.86
EUR 330.45 323.31
JPY 1.9176 1.8762
SAR 75.98 74.34
AED 77.64 76.
47
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3226
LIBOR 3M 4.1958
LIBOR 6M 4.0418
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.50279.13276.62274.35271.73 269.36267.01
EUR325.37324.14 321.85319.77 317.32 315.10 312.87
GBP375.95374.17370.87367.86 364.35361.17358.00
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..
UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates16 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 20252 hours ago
-
Pulses cultivation can save huge foreign exchange by trimming import bill: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, stakeholders discuss textile e ..13 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands withdrawal of retrospective gas bills14 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon holds meeting on National Industrial Policy14 hours ago
-
UAF hosts First International Emerging Scholars Forum on building resilient agri-food systems16 hours ago
-
Minister Shafay reviews overall progress of FIEDMC16 hours ago
-
ICCI expresses grief over loss of lives and infrastructure due to floods & landslides in KP, GB17 hours ago
-
Minister inaugurates mobile veterinary dispensaries for Cholistan17 hours ago